Check Out These Free Museum Days Throughout Chicago

With temperatures on the rise, and spring break fast approaching, you may be looking for ideas to get out of the house, and some of Chicago's most iconic museums are offering free admission on select dates for Illinois residents.

The Art Institute of Chicago, DuSable Black History Museum, the Museum of Science and Industry, and several others are included on that list, with families eligible for free admission on a variety of dates.

Here is a list of Chicago museums you can visit at no-cost.

Free For Illinois Residents:

Adler Planetarium

Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.

Learn more here.

Art Institute of Chicago

Free for Illinois residents Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays through March 24th.

Learn more here.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders

Learn more here.

Field Museum

March: Free for Illinois residents on March 7th and 14th.

Learn more here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays.

The MCA also offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.

Learn more here.

Museum of Science and Industry

Free for Illinois residents on March 1st, 6th, and 14th.

Learn more here.

Free For Everyone: