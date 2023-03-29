Check out the Jordan retro collection for summer 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Spring is in the “Air,” but sneakerheads already have reason to look forward to summer.

Nike announced its latest rotation of retro Air Jordans that will be released in the summer of 2023. Headlined by the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3, there are plenty of classic looks that go on sale online in the coming months.

The news comes ahead of the release of “Air,” the new film directed by Ben Affleck about Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan before he became an NBA icon.” With the movie set to be a commercial and likely critical hit, the Jordan brand should see a boost heading into its summer releases.

While exact release dates have not been announced just yet, let’s look at some of the notable Jordans coming out this summer:

Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Jordan 1, one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, will have four high colorways for sale from Nike this summer: “Lucky Green,” “Black and Smoke Grey,” “Craft” and “Washed Pink.”

Image via Nike "This Air Jordan 1 comes with seasonally inspired premium leather and double layered canvas."

Air Jordan 1 Low OG

There will also be two colorways available for the Jordan 1 Low OG: “Black Cement” and “White and Coconut Milk.”

Air Jordan 2

Made to the OG ‘87 specs, the “White and Cement Grey” Air Jordan 2 will be released this summer.

Air Jordan 2 Low

For those who prefer the Jordan 2 Low, there will be “Cherrywood” and “Seersucker” colorways for sale.

Air Jordan 3

“Lucky Green” and “True and Blue Copper” Jordan 3s will be part of the summer release.

Image via Nike "Inspired by the lucky green colorway of the Air Jordan 1, this shoe comes in the OG ’88 specs and features an upper with both tumbled and smooth leather."

Air Jordan 4

After originally releasing in 2006, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” will come out again this summer.

Air Jordan 5

Like the Jordan 1 High OG, there will be a “Craft” colorway for the Jordan 5.

Air Jordan 6

Red is synonymous with Jordan, and it doesn’t get more red than the Jordan 6 “Bravo Toro.”

Image via Nike "This shoe is inspired by the Toro colorway of the Air Jordan 5, debuted in 2009."

Air Jordan 7

The Jordan 7 will feature a spinoff on red with the “White Infrared” edition, which is actually inspired by the white and infrared colorway of the Jordan 6.

Air Jordan 11 Low

While the lows are not as iconic as the highs, there will be two versions of the Jordan 11 coming out this summer: “Cement Grey” and “Yellow Snakeskin.”

Air Jordan 13

The Jordan 13 “Black Flint” is an homage to the original version of the shoe that came out in 1997.

Air Jordan 14

Lastly, the Jordan 14 “Laney” gets its colors from the Wilmington, N.C., high school that Jordan himself attended.

Image via Nike "Originally released as a low top in 1999, this Air Jordan 14 sports a premium nubuck and suede upper in mid top form."

When do Jayson Tatum’s Jordans come out?

Before these retro versions get released, Jordan’s latest signature line is set to hit shelves.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum debuted his “Tatum 1” at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and showcased four colorways in his reveal. The first of those editions, “Zoo,” is set to go on sale on April 7 in full family sizing. The “St. Louis,” “Pink Lemonade” and “Barbershop” colorways will be released at later dates.

How to buy Jordans

The ideal way to purchase Jordans is through the SNKRS app, Nike.com or Jordan retailers.

However, when it comes to sneaker buying, it is rarely that simple. If you aren’t one of the lucky draws during a drop, you might be forced to check resellers for the desired kicks at an even higher price.