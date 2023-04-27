Check Out the Highlight Reel for Bears' Darnell Wright at Tennessee

Check out the highlight reel for Darnell Wright originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears passed on the opportunity to take Jalen Carter, once thought of as a potential top-3 pick in the draft, to take Darnell Wright.

Ryan Poles & Co. traded down one slot so the Eagles could take Carter and the Bears could grab Wright. The Bears earned a third-round pick from the Eagles for trading down.

Wright played three seasons at Tennessee and saw 15 games in the SEC. He came on later in his college career, flashing his dominant size (6-foot-6 and 335 pounds) and footwork at the tackle position.

Check out this video of Wright and Tennessee taking on Will Anderson last season.

Wright, while struggling to guard arguably college football's best pass rusher, didn't allow any sacks to his quarterback against Anderson.

Anderson was taken No. 3 overall in a trade-and-pick to the Houston Texans. Most believed he is the consensus best player in the draft. Yet, the Bears' newest right tackle was able to hold his own against him in a game last season.

Obviously, Wright has a lot of polishing to do in his game. His weight could be lower and his recognition and agility could use some work, too. But he's already shown flashes of solid play against college football's best.

