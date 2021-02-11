Check How Your County's COVID Vaccination Rate Compares to the States'

As Illinois nears the end of the second week of COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B, health officials have administered over 1.5 million doses

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday saw 69,029 doses administered, noting that the state has administered 1,549,108 total doses of the vaccine, including 226,974 at long-term care facilities.

Check the chart below to see how your county's COVID-19 vaccination rate compares to the states'.

Illinois Vaccinations

IDPH data showed a total of 1,929,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois and Chicago, with another 456,100 doses allocated to the federal government’s program to aid long-term care facilities in vaccinating staff and patients. That brings the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 2,385,950.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Illinois plans to expand the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B of its rollout beginning Feb. 25.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday the state expects to add people with "a high-risk medical condition" or comorbidity. The list includes those with cancer, diabetes, obesity, women who are pregnant, and those with several other conditions.

"In light of a steadily increasing federal vaccine supply, Illinois is making plans to expand Phase 1B eligibility on February 25 to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC," the governor's office said in a release. "In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities."

The list of qualifying high-risk medical conditions (which is subject to change) includes:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

“Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19," Pritzker said in a statement. "Illinois is moving forward in accordance with guidance from the CDC to expand our eligible population as supply allows, getting us closer to the point when the vaccine is widely available to all who want it. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear our masks and follow the mitigations so that more of our neighbors are healthy and alive when it’s their turn in the vaccination line.”

The expansion applies to those 16 and older who weren't otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories, the state said, adding that it plans to work with local health departments and other providers as eligibility increases.

Already, more than 3.2 million Illinois residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers."

Here's a look at who is already included, in addition to health care workers and those in long-term care facilities who were eligible in Phase 1A: