Cheap imported toys may pose a safety risk, advocates warn

Ahead of the holiday season, the Illinois Public Interest Research Group has issued its annual "Trouble in Toyland" report, this year highlighting the dangers of some inexpensive imported toys that could pose a safety risk.

IPIRG's 2024 report said the playing field has changed with the emergence of ultra-bargain sites such as Temu and Shein.

According to IPIRG Director Abe Scarr, the toys can come in direct to consumers or are shipped in bulk before later being sold online or on store shelves.

"Either way, there are legal loopholes that often allow these toys to circumvent the traditional inspection," Scarr said.

Scarr said the pricing offered by Temu and Shein make it unlikely that the companies are paying for the testing that would allow them to meet stringent U.S. safety standards.

"We need to get a better handle on it. We need to make requirements so that we know what's going on and coming into the United States," Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said.

NBC Chicago reached out to both Temu and Shein, but has yet to receive a response.

IPIRG also expressed concern over unsafe products that have been recalled by their manufacturers but remain on marketplace sites such as eBay and Facebook, while also flagging coin cell batteries, magnets and water beads as a hazard to children.

According to Lurie Children's Hospital emergency room physician Dr. Elizabeth Powell, children under the age of five have a tendency to put objects in their mouths, making almost anything a choking hazard to young children.

When it comes to holiday gifts, experts recommend items that enhance children's safety.

"If you get a bike for your child, it should always come with a helmet and a light," Lurie Children's Hospital director of injury prevention Amy Hill said.