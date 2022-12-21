Chatham Toddler Surprised With Gifts and Visit from Santa After Mother, Grandfather Killed

The 2-year-old boy found alone earlier this month in an East Chatham apartment is now living with his aunt, Tanesha Jenkins. CJ was unharmed, but found alone where his mother and grandfather were killed.

Jenkins' sister, 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her father 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, were both found dead in the home.

"Today, we’re here to heal with the family of CJ. They’ve been going through so much. A child shouldn’t have to go through what he’s about to experience in life," said Richard Wooten with the Gathering Point Community Council.

Wooten and other business owners in Chatham joined together to host a surprise visit with Santa for CJ. The event was at Joe Willie's Seafood, which is just blocks from the apartment where CJ lived.

"Trauma is a lasting effect," said Wooten. "We have to actually begin to deal with violence as a community. As business leaders, community leaders, as residents, we all have a responsibility."

After CJ spent time with Santa and received a table full of donated gifts, the group opened the doors to community members in the 6th ward.

Mariano's donated 500 bags of food full of turkey, chicken, Cornish hen and all the fixings for a holiday meal.

"We challenge other business owners. The violence in our community is out of control. Please step up," said restaurant owner Kelly Wash. "We need to, as business owners, step up and be a part of the community and give back."

NBC 5 reached out to Chicago police for an update on the investigation into the death of Jenkins and Hardman but did not hear back.