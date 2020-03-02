Chatham School Bus Crash Injures 10

Ten people were hurt when a school bus crashed Monday in Chatham on the South Side.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. near 79th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. A CTA bus hit a black vehicle which then struck the school bus, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
Ten people were hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition while a total of eight other patients were transported in good condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Emergency officials initially reported that 10 children were injured in the crash.
