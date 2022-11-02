Chase Claypool Thanks Pittsburgh, Gears Up for Chicago Bears

By Ryan Taylor

Chase Claypool thanks Pittsburgh, ready for Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chase Claypool is ready to be a Chicago Bear

On Tuesday, the day he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Bears, Claypool sent out a Tweet thanking the city for welcoming the first 2.5 years of his career. In the end, he announced his business will continue in Chicago. 

Claypool was originally drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft with the No. 49 overall pick. He was drafted six picks after his teammate at Notre Dame, Cole Kmet, with whom he will team up again in Chicago

The third-year receiver played in 39 games for the Steelers, starting in 27 of them. He racked up 153 receptions, 2,044 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns with the team. 

He is currently in the penultimate year of his rookie deal, which will finish after next season. 

