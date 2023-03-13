Chase Claypool: ‘Give Ryan Poles the Key to the City'

Claypool, teammates pumped as Bears sign free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are going into NFL free agency with the most salary cap space of any team in the league, and it’s becoming clear that the team’s players are loving what general manager Ryan Poles has done as the legal tampering window opens.

The Bears have gone on a spending spree, reportedly agreeing with former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on a $72 million deal. They also reportedly agreed to terms with Philadelphia Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards on a three-year, $19.5 million pact, and finished with a flourish in reportedly agreeing to terms with offensive guard Nate Davis on a deal.

Needless to say, the deals have not only excited Bears fans, but also members of the team as well.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, who himself fetched a second round pick in a 2022 trade that brought him to Chicago, is a proponent of Poles’ performance so far.

“Someone give Poles the key to the city,” he tweeted.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, who has been effusive in his praise of the Bears’ moves this offseason, was similarly stoked about the Monday flurry of deals.

“Sheesh, Chicago! It’s that time!,” he said.

Safety Eddie Jackson is also onboard:

Speaking of new acquisitions, new Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is also ecstatic about the moves, specifically the addition of Edmunds to the mix:

Finally, linebacker Jack Sanborn expressed his elation at the team signing Edwards:

The Bears will still have work to do on both sides of the ball in free agency and the draft, but it’s already clear that Poles isn’t hesitating to swing for the fences.



