Chase Claypool ‘Excited' About Future With Justin Fields, Bears' Offense

Claypool 'excited' about future with Fields, Bears' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO – Chase Claypool has been a Bear for less than a week, but he’s already enjoying the new situation he has found himself in.

How could he not after watching Justin Fields put up a dazzling performance in the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday? Fields went 17-for-28 for 123 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 178 yards and another score. Those 178 yards are an NFL single-game, regular-season record by a quarterback.

Claypool, 24, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has caught passes from Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Mitchell Trubisky, and Kenny Pickett in his career.

Never has he played with anyone like Fields.

“It’s awesome,” Claypool told NBC Sports Chicago of playing with Fields. “He’s a quarterback who continues to trend upward. It’s exciting. He’s special and I think he is showing that every play that he is out there.”

When Claypool arrived in Chicago, he said he wasn’t focused on whether or not he would get a long-term contract extension with the Bears’ He’s just putting his energy into learning the playbook and rewarding Chicago’s faith in him.

But it’s hard for Claypool not to think about how his and Fields’ NFL futures could now rise together. That pairing with Fields could allow Claypool to blossom into the star many believe his talent suggests.

It could wind up being a connection for the next five years.

“Sometimes they’ll be in the perfect coverage and he’ll make a play with his feet, extend the play and allow me extra opportunities to go do something,” Claypool told NBC Sports Chicago about how Fields makes him better. “His ability to extend plays is just, it’s super awesome for me and all the receivers.”

While Fields is the headliner for how the move to Chicago can help Claypool rise, there’s something else that has the third-year receiver excited about his new home.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Claypool saw a decent amount of action Sunday in the loss to the Dolphins. The Bears used him in a variety of ways, including screens and deep shots.

After starting his career with two solid seasons in Pittsburgh, the Steelers moved Claypool into the slot this season and the receiver’s production dipped as a result. Claypool can play in the slot, but his size and athleticism make him an elite deep-ball threat on the outside.

However, Claypool has always viewed himself as more than a big-body, jump-ball receiver.

What he has seen from Getsy and the Bears’ offensive attack has him giddy about how his game can grow in Chicago.

“I thought it was super diverse what the offense could do,” Claypool told NBC Sports Chicago. “We mix it up a lot, made some people’s jobs super easy, especially my job easier. Not trying to do anything to, to crazy with me. But I like what I will be able to do in this offense.”

It was a whirlwind week for Claypool.

He was traded Tuesday and arrived in Chicago on Wednesday. He spent four days getting a crash course in the playbook from Fields, Darnell Mooney, tight end Cole Kmet, Getsy, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, and assistant Omar Young.

Claypool caught two passes on five targets for 13 yards Sunday vs. the Dolphins. He also drew a 28-yard defensive pass interference penalty and should have gotten a second on the Bears’ final drive of the game.

With the Bears down three, Fields looked left and launched a jump ball for Claypool. The receiver went up but was pulled by the Dolphins' defender. However, no flag was thrown and the Bears’ comeback attempt came up short.

“Justin threw me a good ball to give me a chance, then I felt like I was pulled back a little bit,” Claypool said. “Still gotta try to fight through that and get that, because you can’t count on someone else. Can only count on myself.”

Wild week over, Claypool is ready to get back into the playbook and do more to help Fields next week against the Lions.

“It was tough,” Claypool told NBC Sports Chicago of learning the playbook. “The playbook is completely different terminology and philosophy. But I think it’s going to be a lot easier this second week. No doubt.”

Claypool left the Bears’ locker room knowing the work that awaits him, but excited for what could be a long-term future in Chicago with Justin Fields.

