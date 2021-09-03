Chase Bank Employee Stabbed in Downtown Chicago Attack Has Died: Medical Examiner

An employee stabbed by a man inside a downtown Chicago Chase bank on Wednesday has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Jessica Vilaythong, 24, of Chicago, was identified as the victim in the stabbing and was ultimately pronounced dead after being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, the medical examiner's office said Friday morning.

Police said the 24-year-old bank teller was stabbed in the left side of her neck after having a "brief conversation" with a man while inside the bank around 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Dearborn.

"We are devastated by the passing of our colleague Jessica Vilaythong and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Chase said in a statement. "Jessica was a wonderful person and valued employee. She was extremely outgoing, passionate, hardworking, and quick to help clients. We will miss her greatly.”

Vilaythong graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, the school confirmed Friday.

A suspect was being questioned in the stabbing, but charges were still pending as of Friday morning, authorities said.

The suspect being questioned was also charged with attacking two women at Navy Pier in 2014, according to police.

According to NBC 5 Investigates, the man was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Three years later, a judge ordered that he be sent to a mental health center.

Since the initial incident, the man has been charged with 11 felonies, including attempted murder and aggravated battery, records show.