A popular Chase Sapphire credit card just announced a long list of new perks and rewards -- along with a brand new annual fee of nearly $800.

According to an announcement, JP Morgan's new Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card will get upgraded, with cardmembers earning a "points boost" on travel, restaurants, rideshares and more, hundreds of dollars in travel and dining credits. It also comes with free AppleTV+ and Apple Music through June 2027, along with statement credits for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck.

It also comes with a much higher annual fee, rising from $550 to $795, with a $195 fee for each authorized user, JP Morgan said. The annual fee for the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, which comes with fewer benefits, is $95.

The updated card, JP Morgan says, launches Monday, June 23. For existing card members and those who apply before June 23, benefits and the annual fee increase won't go into effect until Oct. 26, the bank said.

In addition to more points in some categories, the card also comes with a travel credit of up to $300, as well as a credit of up to $500 for bookings made at Chase's collection of hotels and resorts. It also offers $300 in dining credits for restaurants as part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables network.

Other statement credits include $300 towards StubHub purchases, a $300 credit towards DoorDash purchases and $120 towards Peloton products.

Customers who spend at least $75,000 annually on their cards unlock other perks, including top-tier status at Southwest Airlines and IHG Hotels and Resorts, CNBC reported.

In total, the card offers more than $2,700 in annual value. A post from the company also called it "the most rewarding card."

Later this year, American Express will also update its Platinum credit card for customers, with the credit card company's "largest investment ever" in a card refresh.

“More than forty years ago, we introduced the Platinum Card, and we continue to offer Platinum Cards with global servicing, unique benefits and experiences that our Card Members love,” Howard Grosfield, American Express Group President, U.S. Consumer Services said in a release. “Platinum Card benefits and services resonate across generations, particularly with Millennial and Gen Z who accounted for 35% of total U.S. Consumer spending last quarter. We’re going to take these Cards to a new level, not only in what they offer in travel, dining and lifestyle benefits, but also in how they look and feel, to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”