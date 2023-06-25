Chicago Loop

Charges pending after woman stabbed in Loop, Chicago police say

By Chicago Sun-Times

Charges are pending against a 44-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a woman during an argument Saturday night in the Loop.

The man approached the woman about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue and the two argued before he pulled out a “sharp object” and stabbed her in the chest, Chicago police said.

The woman, 26, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The man ran off after the stabbing but was located by officers who placed him in custody, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Loop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us