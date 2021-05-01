Logan Square

Charges Pending After Driver Strikes Woman at Logan Square Picnic

A woman was struck by the vehicle and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, according to Chicago police.

By Molly Walsh

Bart Shore

A 57-year-old man was arrested after hitting a woman with his pick-up truck Saturday evening in Logan Square.

Witnesses said the man pulled his truck over to a group of people on a picnic in the 2900 block of W. Logan Boulevard to tell them to mind their dogs playing with each other.

Then, things escalated, according to one bystander.

"He put the truck back into drive to attack us while we were picnicking," the witness said.

"She went underneath the truck and was trapped underneath the truck for 10 to 20 minutes," the witness said.

Police said the man was taken into custody and charges are pending.

