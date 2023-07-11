Franklin park

Charges filed in murder of 9-year-old boy at Franklin Park birthday celebration

The young boy was playing near an alley during his grandmother's birthday party when a disturbance occurred nearby, police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy, which occurred Saturday evening in suburban Franklin Park while playing he was playing in an alley during a birthday celebration for his grandmother.

According to Franklin Park police, 37-year-old Javier Murillo has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Ulysses Campos, who was killed Saturday night.

Murillo will appear before a judge for a bond hearing in coming days, according to the press release.

"The Franklin Park Police Department would like to thank all the officers from our agency, members of the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for assisting with this investigation," the department said in a statement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to officials, the fatal shooting occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Elder Lane.

Campos was playing near an alley with other children when a "disturbance" took place, Franklin Park police said. Moments later, gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle, striking the boy in the chest.

Local

Chicago Weather 11 mins ago

Chicago radar: track rain and storms as they make their way through the area

Chicago Weather 19 mins ago

Chicago-area residents asked to limit water usage as thunderstorms hammer region

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead from his injuries, officials said.

According to Franklin Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, who are investigating the incident, the suspect's vehicle was located in unincorporated Leyden Township.

"It's a very quiet community," a Franklin Park resident told NBC Chicago. "A lot of great activities for both young adults and regular adults, with everything out here. So it's kind of odd to hear anything like that."

According to Franklin Park police, the incident is isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

Franklin Park police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have surveillance video of the incident to call the department at 847-678-2444.

This article tagged under:

Franklin park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us