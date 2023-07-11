Charges filed in murder of 9-year-old boy at Franklin Park birthday celebration

Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy, which occurred Saturday evening in suburban Franklin Park while playing he was playing in an alley during a birthday celebration for his grandmother.

According to Franklin Park police, 37-year-old Javier Murillo has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Ulysses Campos, who was killed Saturday night.

Murillo will appear before a judge for a bond hearing in coming days, according to the press release.

"The Franklin Park Police Department would like to thank all the officers from our agency, members of the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for assisting with this investigation," the department said in a statement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to officials, the fatal shooting occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Elder Lane.

Campos was playing near an alley with other children when a "disturbance" took place, Franklin Park police said. Moments later, gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle, striking the boy in the chest.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead from his injuries, officials said.

According to Franklin Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, who are investigating the incident, the suspect's vehicle was located in unincorporated Leyden Township.

"It's a very quiet community," a Franklin Park resident told NBC Chicago. "A lot of great activities for both young adults and regular adults, with everything out here. So it's kind of odd to hear anything like that."

According to Franklin Park police, the incident is isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

Franklin Park police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have surveillance video of the incident to call the department at 847-678-2444.