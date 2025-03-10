Charges filed in fatal suburban Walmart shooting

Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a 66-year-old woman who was killed in the parking lot of a suburban Walmart Saturday.

According to police in suburban Lansing, 40-year-old Adebowale Oyelekan is being charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting, which took place Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the Walmart in the 17600 block of Torrance Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. Saturday for multiple reports of shots fired at the location.

When they arrived, they found 66-year-old Victoria Olson, who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead, and the search began for the shooter in the case.

With assistance from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, police zeroed in on a suspect and took Oyelekan into custody this week, according to authorities.

He will face a pretrial detention hearing in Cook County court, according to authorities.

No further information on the shooting was immediately available.