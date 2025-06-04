Murder charges have been filed against a 15-year-old suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old in Joliet on Monday.

According to authorities, the suspect in the case has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting of Manuel Mejia on Monday afternoon in a Joliet alley.

Joliet police believe the male suspect and Mejia were involved in an ongoing personal dispute, which ended in gunfire Monday as the 13-year-old was shot twice in a confrontation.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday in the 600 block of Benton Street in connection with another incident that had taken place in early May. He was charged with mob action and other counts in that case, but was also questioned in connection to Mejia’s death, with charges filed in a Will County court on Wednesday.

“This heartbreaking loss has deeply affected our city, and our hearts are with the family and friends of the young victim. There are no words that can ease the pain of losing a child, but I want the victim’s loved ones to know that they have the full support of the Joliet Police Department during this incredibly painful time,” police chief Bill Evans said in a statement.

According to Mejia’s mother, her son was with friends on Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Desplaines Street when he was shot twice.

“He told me, 'mommy. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just walking with my friends,’” Andrea Perez told NBC Chicago. “One of those same friends he was walking with called my oldest son after that saying that my son had been shot twice.”

Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation was launched by Joliet police.

“He was a good boy, he was innocent,” said Perez. “He thought those people were his friends, but they weren’t. He went out and never imagined someone would kill him.”

Mejia would have turned 14 years old this month, and was set to graduate from Thompson Instructional Center this week, his mother told NBC Chicago.