Charges Filed in Death of Florida Woman Killed by Alleged Street Racers in Chicago

Charges have been filed in the death of a woman struck and killed by two individuals who are accused of participating in an illegal street race in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood last summer.

Aaron Guerrero, 27, and Noe Garcia, 36, were both charged with aggravated street racing in the death of 40-year-old Shawman Meireis on Aug. 28. Guerror also faces a charge of reckless homicide in the case.

Police say that the two were traveling at more than 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash, when Guerrero allegedly struck Meireis as she was crossing a street near Midway airport.

Prosecutors allege that the two were weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds, with Guerrero allegedly striking a car that was turning at a nearby intersection and then careening into Meireis.

Andrew Preissing, still mourning the loss of his friend last summer, says that the new charges bring a small measure of closure.

“This has been very difficult to deal with for months,” he said. “There is some justice being served, and it makes me feel very good that the police are charging the assailants with homicide.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Guerrero told police at the scene that he was fleeing a carjacking, but eyewitness reports contradicted his interview answers.

Garcia slowly drove by the scene but continued driving away from the scene after the carsh, according to police.

Meireis’ family had no comment on the charges just announced for her death. Preissing, who considered Meireis like family had this to say to the drivers accused of killing her.

“Guys, I really hope you find Jesus during this time and that you can heal from this as terrible as it is that you caused this woman’s death, I hope that you can find peace,” he said.

Neither man has a criminal record, but Guerrero does have three previous suspensions for speeding, according to prosecutors. A bond hearing for Garcia has been set for Feb. 27.