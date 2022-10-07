Charges Filed Against Man Who Pointed Gun at Officers, Staff Inside CPD Station

Charges have been filed against a Maywood man who was shot when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers in a West Side police station.

Terrick Bland, 43, was “mumbling and ranting” when he walked into the lobby of the Ogden District station at 3315 W. Ogden Ave. on Wednesday holding a gun wrapped in a plastic bag, officials said. He was shot when he started pointing the gun at officers, according to Police Supt. David Brown.

The shooting came just over a week after a man was shot when he allegedly broke into another West Side Chicago police facility, grabbed unloaded guns from a table and aimed at officers.

Bland was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.