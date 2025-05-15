Charges have been filed in a startling scene caught on camera after a driver hit a 70-year-old golfer at a Chicago course.

According to authorities, 30-year-old Cicero resident Tory Gardner is facing multiple felony charges in connection to the incident that unfolded at Billy Caldwell Golf Course on Monday evening.

Police received reports of an SUV driving erratically through the property. The vehicle entered the course from the main parking lot and drove through the property, with the driver allegedly brandishing a knife.

"All of the sudden, the guy busts out a knife, yelling and screaming as he was driving around. It was a good eight-inch knife, he had the knife holding out the window," eyewitness Larry Kero said.

Witness Jim Wolfer said another employee drove a vehicle around the property after the suspect, honking their horn in an effort to alert golfers to the potential danger.

On the fifth hole, the vehicle struck a 70-year-old golfer. That man remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit at an Evanston hospital.

Gardner allegedly got out of his vehicle and was still brandishing the knife when he was taken into custody by police.

He now faces charges of aggravated battery to a senior citizen and unlawful use of a weapon. He remains detained until a pretrial hearing, according to police.