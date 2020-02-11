Charges Dropped Against 12 Wrongfully Convicted Men

For the fifth time, the Cook County States Attorney has approved mass exonerations for a group of men wrongly convicted of drug crimes under while under investigation by corrupt Chicago Police sergeant Ronald Watts.

At 26th and California this morning, Judge LeRoy Martin, Jr. approved a motion by the men’s attorneys to vacate the convictions. Later, these men will file the legal paperwork for certificates of innocence. Already, 62 men and women have won such certificates under this first of its kind review by the Cook County States Attorney’s Convictions integrity unit. “This is a stain on the city that this was allowed to go on for as long as it has,” attorney Joshua Tepfer explained. “It was time to put a stop to it.” He says another 96 cases are pending.

States Attorney Kim Foxx was on hand to personally apologize to the wrongfully convicted men although none of the improper convictions happened during her administration. “I think it is important to acknowledge the harm that has been caused,” she said.