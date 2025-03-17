Woman charged with attempted murder in Back of the Yards liquor store shooting

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and faces attempted murder charges after a shooting in Back of the Yards.

According to Chicago police, Angeles Flores was arrested at a Near West Side hospital shortly after the shooting, which occurred Friday night in the 1900 block of West 51st Street.

During the incident, a verbal altercation broke out between two parties at approximately 10:22 p.m. inside of the store. It is alleged that Flores pulled out a weapon during the confrontation and began firing shots, striking at least three people.

Police then allege that a man that was with her took the weapon and continued firing, striking another individual.

Finally, one of the victims returned fire, striking Flores in the heel and thigh, police said.

A 48-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, police said. A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and was also listed in critical condition.

A 61-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her elbow in the shooting, and a 46-year-old man was shot in the left hand, according to authorities.

Flores was taken to an area hospital, where she was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. She faces charges on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon in an occupied building, police said.

There was no further information available.