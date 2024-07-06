Chances for rain, thunderstorms hover as pleasant weather persists

While Saturday began with favorable conditions and mostly sunny skies, the weekend might end on a different note.

Showers and thunderstorms could make a return on Sunday, with storms the most likely in communities north of Interstate 88, according to the National Weather Service.

The precipitation might be a sign of what's to come in the days ahead.

Here's what you can expect and when:

Sunday

A slight chance of showers is expected throughout the day, with both rain and thunderstorms a possibility in the late afternoon.

Temperature highs are poised to hover around 80 degrees, according to the NWS. Scattered storms are possible, mainly north of I-88.

Chances will increase slightly in the evening and overnight hours, with a 30 to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms along and north of the intestate.

Monday

The Chicago area will likely see wet weather to usher in the work week, with precipitation and scattered storms.

As humid conditions persist on Monday, rain and thunderstorms will be especially likely, with chances coming in between 40 and 60%. Along with storms, downpours can't be ruled out, according to the NWS.

The chance for showers could drop slightly in the evening, to somewhere between 20 and 40%.

Tuesday and beyond

The Chicago area won't exactly be in the clear when Tuesday rolls around. Precipitation and scattered thunderstorms will be a possibility once again, although chances will drop to between 30 and 40%.

Temperature highs will decline to the upper 70s, setting up a similar pattern for the following days, according to the NWS.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s, along with increasing sunshine, are expected through Friday.