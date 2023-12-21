Museum of Science and Industry

Chance the Rapper to host ‘Night at the Museum' at Museum of Science and Industry

The event is sponsored by Chance the Rapper's nonprofit SocialWorks

Chicagoans will have a chance to experience one of the city's iconic museums after-hours hang out with a celebrity Thursday night.

According to a press release, the fifth-annual "A Night out at the Museum," presented by Chance the Rapper and his nonprofit organization SocialWorks will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at the famed Museum of Science and Industry, located at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

"'A Night at the Museum' is a chance for Chicagoans to experience the Museum of Science and Industry after-hours," the release said. "The evening of family-friendly fun features more than 50 event-only vendors, decorated trees and displays—including a tree from SocialWorks, live performances and numerous activities."

According to organizers, guests will also have the opportunity to meet Chance himself.

Visitors are encourage to bring "warming" items, like coats, gloves, scarves, toys and hygiene products to donate, to those experiencing homelessness, the release added.

Tickets for the event are on sale here. More information about the event can be found here.

