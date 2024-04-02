Chance the Rapper posts heartfelt tribute to teacher killed in Archer Heights hit-and-run crash

Chicago artist Chance the Rapper posted a heartfelt tribute in his Instagram story Tuesday, honoring a CPS teacher who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood.

At around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Charlie Mills, a longtime teacher at Jones College Prep High School, was crossing the street along West 64th Street at the intersection of South Pulaski Road when a red Toyota Camry traveling northbound at a high rate of speed struck him and did not stop, according to authorities.

Mills sustained major head and body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Chance the Rapper's tribute on his Instagram story, the musician recalled positive memories with the 23-year veteran of Jones.

In a statement, Jones College Prep High School said that the school's counselors, social workers and psychologists will be available for students in need of support while acknowledging Mills as a "beloved member of our Diverse Learner team who also offered his expertise to our many performing arts productions."