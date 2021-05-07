Chance the Rapper Drops Movie Trailer to New ‘Magnificent Coloring World'

Chicago-native Chance the Rapper dropped a preview Friday for his upcoming new film, "Magnificent Coloring World," gaining traction within minutes of the release.

In partnership with AMC Theatres, Chance shared less than a minute into his movie, seemingly focused around the artists' performances "for the first time ever," according to the trailer.

On May 2, the rapper tweeted "If I made a movie, would u go see it in theatres?" which he retweeted later this week. Nearly 10,000 people liked the post and more than 800 replied.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Chance tweeted the official trailer saying "Coming to an @AMCTheatres near you," accompanied by several camera and popcorn emoticons.

Chance has already begun retweeting excited responses to the release and the video received over 13,000 views within about 20 minutes.

This September, Chance will return to the area as he's set to perform at Milwaukee's popular Summerfest, marking a major live performance opportunity following a year of closures from the pandemic. Tickets are on sale now here.