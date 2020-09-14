Chance the Rapper Creates ‘Exclusive' Virtual Experience, Performs at Chicago's Ralph Lauren

Chance the Rapper announced he will put on an "exclusive performance" at Chicago's Ralph Lauren Monday night.

Chance's pre-recorded concert with be streamed at 8 p.m. Monday across both Chance and Ralph Lauren's social platforms.

The Chicago rapper's performance will be based out of the city's flagship Ralph Lauren store, according to Chance's social media accounts.

Ralph Lauren partnered with Snapchat to release an "exclusive experience" prior to the event, including new outfit options for Bitmojis, the app's personal avatar creations.

By the link in both Chance and Ralph Lauren's Instagram accounts, fans have access to a Snapchat filter that allows for a virtual experience inside the store's "waiting room."

After downloading the filter, Snapchat users can walk into a virtual reality and press album covers that line the walls for more information on Chance and his music.