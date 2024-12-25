Chicago Weather

Chance of rain showers, cloudy skies wipe out chance of white Christmas in Chicago area

While a white Christmas may not be in store, Chicago-area residents can expect highs in the mid 30s with light breezes

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While many in the Chicago area may be dreaming of a white Christmas, a chance of rain showers alongside cloudy skies and temperatures above freezing will leave residents across the region waiting until next year.

A quiet holiday is likely in store for the area, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Pete Sack, with no snowstorms or cold snaps on the horizon as celebrations get underway.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

While temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to hover around 30 degrees, the mercury is expected to rise into the upper 30s by the afternoon hours, accompanied by light northeasterly breezes.

Though widespread rainfall isn't anticipated, stray showers may impact the region on Christmas, particularly in areas directly south of Chicago during the morning hours.

While more parts of the region may see some rainfall as the afternoon begins, heavy precipitation across wide swaths of the area are not expected.

However, the combination of light rain and light breezes may produce foggy conditions come Thursday, with those conditions expected to last into the afternoon hours with only light winds forecasted.

Temperatures continue to warm up from there, with a chance of rain returning by the weekend alongside highs reaching the low-to-mid 50s.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us