Chance of rain showers, cloudy skies wipe out chance of white Christmas in Chicago area

While many in the Chicago area may be dreaming of a white Christmas, a chance of rain showers alongside cloudy skies and temperatures above freezing will leave residents across the region waiting until next year.

A quiet holiday is likely in store for the area, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Pete Sack, with no snowstorms or cold snaps on the horizon as celebrations get underway.

While temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to hover around 30 degrees, the mercury is expected to rise into the upper 30s by the afternoon hours, accompanied by light northeasterly breezes.

Though widespread rainfall isn't anticipated, stray showers may impact the region on Christmas, particularly in areas directly south of Chicago during the morning hours.

While more parts of the region may see some rainfall as the afternoon begins, heavy precipitation across wide swaths of the area are not expected.

However, the combination of light rain and light breezes may produce foggy conditions come Thursday, with those conditions expected to last into the afternoon hours with only light winds forecasted.

Temperatures continue to warm up from there, with a chance of rain returning by the weekend alongside highs reaching the low-to-mid 50s.