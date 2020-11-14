Chance, 50 Cent Send Prayers to Chicago Singer Jeremih Hospitalized Due to COVID-19

Chance the Rapper and 50 Cent posted on social media Saturday, asking people to send prayers to Chicago singer Jeremih after he was reportedly hospitalized for the coronavius.

Chance tweeted asking users to "take a second and pray" for his friend Jeremih, saying he's ill right now. The rapper was not specific on the state of the Chicago singer.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Rapper 50 Cent additionally asked for prayers, this time citing the coronavirus as the illness. In an Instagram post, the rapper said Jeremih was in an intensive care unit in Chicago.