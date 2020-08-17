CFD Says Training at Academy ‘Temporarily Suspended' Due to Multiple Coronavirus Cases

The Chicago Fire Department's Robert J. Quinn Fire Academy has temporarily suspended training after "multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases," officials confirmed Monday.

Department spokesman Larry Langford said the suspension will continue as they "work to thoroughly clean and disinfect the entire facility."

"The health and safety of Chicago's firefighters, paramedics and recruits are our utmost priority," Langford said in a statement.

In addition to cleaning the facility, Langford said all employee work areas and any vehicles or equipment used will also be cleaned.

"To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all facilities, the Department continues to work with the Chicago Department of Public Health to ensure social distancing and public health guidelines are strictly enforced and that all individuals abide by them," Langford's statement read. "The current class of recruits will continue their training through remote learning. All individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 will remain in isolation while any close contacts will quarantine. No individuals who have tested positive have required hospitalization, and we will continue to monitor their condition. The Department will provide an update when training resumes in the facility."

It remains unclear exactly how many cases were confirmed at the facility.