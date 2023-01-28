CFD: Person Wounded in Shooting at Ford City Mall

A person was wounded in a shooting at Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Officials said firefighters responded to reports of a person shot at the mall at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and discovered a person with a gunshot wound.

According to fire officials, one person was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. It is currently unknown if the shooting happened inside or outside the mall.

There is currently no further information available.