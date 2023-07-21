CFD: Person rescued from water at North Avenue Beach in ‘grave' condition

A person was rescued from the water at North Avenue Beach Friday evening, and is currently hospitalized in "grave" condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

9:02 pm

Person in the water 1600 N Lake Shore dr (North Ave beach)CFD reported for a person in the water. CFD divers went in and found one patient. CPR initiated. CFD transporting to NWM. Pt in critical condition at present. No further info. Will update shortly. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 22, 2023

Update North ave Beach, approx 21 y male rescue crews were able to obtain with CPR ROSC ( return of spontaneous circulation) along with respirations Pt's approx down time 15 minutes Rescue crews from land were able to locate victim rapidly. Pt in Critical condition at NWMH. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 22, 2023

Fire officials said a dive team arrived at North Avenue Beach shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of a person in the water, and located a 21-year-old man shortly thereafter.

CPR was immediately initiated as the patient was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said crews were able to obtain return of spontaneous circulation with CPR, though the patient is currently in "grave" condition upon latest update.

Update. Pt at NWMH in grave condition at present. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 22, 2023

There is currently no further information available.