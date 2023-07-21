North Avenue Beach

CFD: Person rescued from water at North Avenue Beach in ‘grave' condition

By NBC Chicago Staff

A person was rescued from the water at North Avenue Beach Friday evening, and is currently hospitalized in "grave" condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

Fire officials said a dive team arrived at North Avenue Beach shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of a person in the water, and located a 21-year-old man shortly thereafter.

CPR was immediately initiated as the patient was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said crews were able to obtain return of spontaneous circulation with CPR, though the patient is currently in "grave" condition upon latest update.

There is currently no further information available.

