CFD Paramedic Grazed by Bullet While Helping Patient at Stroger

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic helping a patient inside the emergency room at Stroger Hospital had the bill of their baseball cap grazed by a bullet Saturday night, according to police.

Authorities say the paramedic was attending to a patient at the hospital at approximately 10:32 p.m. Saturday when a person fired shots toward the facility.

One of the bullets struck the bill of the paramedic’s hat, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was riding in an older model green Buick sedan, but no further identifying features were released.

The intended target of the shooting is not known at this time, and no suspects are in custody.