North Shore Channel

Man Dies After Kayak Overturns in North Shore Channel in Hollywood Park

A Chicago fire department ambulance is seen parked near the North Shore Channel, with caution tape waving in the wind

Officials say that a man has died after the kayak he was piloting overturned in the North Shore Channel on Chicago's Northwest SIde Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call of an overturned kayak in the channel near Jersey Avenue and Bryn Mawr Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Divers were able to confirm that the victim, a man in his 60s, was in the water. The man was found approximately 15 feet beneath the surface, and divers were able to pull him out after approximately eight minutes.

Authorities say the man was taken to Swedish Covenant, where he later died.

The man did not have a life jacket on when he went in the water, according to authorities.

