Central Indiana Man Arrested After Wife's Body Found in Creek Near Couple's Home

State police say a central Indiana has been arrested after the body of his wife was found in a creek a few miles from their Lebanon home.
Thirty-nine-year-old Andrew Wilhoite of rural Lebanon faces a preliminary charge of murder in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite.
Nikki Wilhoite was reported missing Friday morning after she did not report to work.
Police say Andrew Wilhoite struck Nikki Wilhoite in the head with a blunt object, knocking her out. He then put her in a vehicle and drove to the creek, where he dumped her body.
Police found Nikki Wilhoite’s body about 3 a.m. Saturday.
