Celtics' Jayson Tatum Pays Homage to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant

Celtics' Tatum pays homage to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum channeled super stardom with his wardrobe ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum arrived paying homage to Kobe and MJ🙌 pic.twitter.com/DeSw0CyD7h — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 5, 2022

The 24-year-old sported a black jacket that featured illustrations of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan after winning their championships. The iconic cigar picture of Jordan was taken after he won his fourth championship with the Chicago Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals.

In five playoff runs with the Celtics, Tatum is still on the hunt for the first championship in his career.

Tatum became the Jordan Brand's newest athlete in the summer of 2019 and has worn Air Jordan 36 throughout the 2021-22 season and in the playoffs. He wore snakeskin-covered Air Jordan 36 Lows for pre-game shootaround before Monday's game.

Last week, the Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 in Game 1. The Warriors evened the series at one after defeating the Celtics 107-88 in Game 2.

Tatum was Boston's top scorer with 28 points.

