Celebrating Pride Month in Chicago: festivals, events and more

June marks the start of Pride Month, and Chicago is offering up plenty of events to celebrate.

Here's a rundown of some events happening in the area.

Chicago Pride Parade

The Pride Parade in Chicago takes place starting at 11 a.m. June 29. One of the largest in the world, Chicago's parade features local drag queens, celebrities and performers.

The 54th annual parade steps off at North Broadway Avenue and West Montrose Avenue, heading south. It proceeds for four miles through Northalsted, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Park before ending at West Diversey Parkway and North Sheridan Road.

Admission is free. Can't make it? The parade will be streamed live on NBC Chicago.

The parade is accessible through rideshare or public transportation. CTA Red Line trains stopping between Belmont and Sheridan or CTA Brown Line trains stopping at Diversey or Wellington will bring you close to the action. There are also several bus options.

Chicago Pride Fest

Pride Fest is one of Chicago's most beloved events, featuring celebrity performers and endless festivities. It's a two-day celebration, this year taking place on June 21 and 22 on Halsted Street between Addison Street and Grace Street in the Northalsted neighborhood.

The 24th year of this iconic festival kicks off both days at 11 a.m., and festivities wrap up at 10 p.m.

This year, the event is headlined by Jesse McCartney, Deborah Cox, Aluna, Confidence Man, and The Aces.

There is a $20 suggested donation. To get to the event, you can take a rideshare, CTA bus or the Red Line ‘L’ train to the Addison or Sheridan stops.

Navy Pier Pride

Navy Pier Pride is a full day of activities and fun. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 28 at Navy Pier.

There will be live music, performances by local LGBTQIA+ artists, educational programs and more, according to the website.

Back Lot Bash

One of Andersonville's iconic events, Back Lot Bash, is happening June 28 and 29. The block-party style event is dedicated to women and typically includes a day of music and fun.

This year, JoJo Siwa is returning to headline the 21st year of the event.

Tickets are available now.

Pride South Side

June isn't the only time to celebrate big in Chicago. Pride South Side will be held July 5 at The DuSable Black History Museum in Washington Park.

The event will include vendors, performances, activities and more.

General admission to the event is free. RSVP and learn more here.