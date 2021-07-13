Celebrate National French Fry Day with Deals and Free Fries

The side dish is front and center on National French Fry Day. Many fast-food chains are celebrating Tuesday with deals and even free fries.

Don’t miss out on snagging some deep-fried potatoes. Here is a list of celebrating locations:

McDonald's: Get free large fries when you download the McDonald’s app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards. In addition to free fries, you can get your choice of hash browns, a vanilla cone, McChicken or a cheeseburger for free after your first purchase.

Burger King: Get free medium fries when you spend $1 on the BK app or online.

Wendys: Free large fries with any order through their app.

White Castle: Free small fries with coupon or use code FRYDAY for online orders.

Fry lovers can also celebrate the day by checking out local eateries such as Au Cheval, The Bad Apple and more.

Au Cheval is known for its burgers and fries. Located at 800 W Randolph St, Au Cheval offers crispy fries served with mornay sauce and a fried egg. It can also be served with a side of garlic aioli.

The Bad Apple offers Old Bay seasoned fries and truffle fries. They are located at 4300 N Lincoln Ave.