Long known as "America's Roller Coast," Cedar Point announced Thursday that a record-breaking "tilt coaster" will be opening at the Sandusky, Ohio park in 2025, maintaining the park's standing as home of some of the world's most innovative attractions.

Named "Siren's Curse," the new roller coaster will open as the tallest, fastest and longest "tilt coaster" in North America.

The coaster's signature element comes towards the beginning of the ride, when guests will stop at a section of track that feels broken off at the top of a 160-foot lift hill before the platform holding the train tilts forward and connects with downward vertical section of track.

Riders will then plunge down the 90-degree drop, reaching speeds of 58 miles per hour before maneuvering through 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree zero-gravity rolls and a high-speed "triple down" element featuring twisted and overbanked track.

Siren's Curse will feature two 24-seat trains equipped with integrated audio and signature LED lighting on each car.

Manufactured by Vekoma, there is currently just one operating tilt coaster in the world, Gravity Max, located at Discovery World in Taichung, Taiwan.

That attraction, which opened in 2002, reaches a top height of 114 feet while reaching speeds of 56 miles per hour.

Vekoma has two other tilt coasters currently under construction - Iron Rattler at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia, and Circuit Breaker at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Both coasters are slated to open in 2025.

Siren's Curse will be the 19th roller coaster at Cedar Point, bringing the park just one coaster behind Six Flags Magic Mountain's 20 for the most at a single park in the world.

According to the park, Siren's Curse will open in the early summer of 2025.