The "Roller Coaster Capital of the World" is getting another ride -- and this one is taller and faster than ever, officials say.

Cedar Point in Ohio will in 2024 debut "Top Thrill 2," a strata roller coaster that not only will be the world's tallest, but also the world's "fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster," a press release said.

According park officials, the strata coaster is known as any roller coaster that eclipses a height of 400 feet. As part of "Top Thrill 2" the park will build two, 420-foot-tall track towers that race along the "world's first and dual-tower vertical speedway," the release said.

At the start of the ride, guests will race down straightaway, reaching speeds as high as 74 miles per hour. Riders will then race towards the sky to the coaster's "top hat" tower.

What follows is a favorite among adrenaline junkies, Cedar Point said.

"After experiencing weightlessness during the “rollback” – the coveted fan-favorite moment when the train’s momentum isn’t great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph," the release said.

The coaster, which tops out a 120 miles per hour, also features a backwards climb at a 90-degree angle, and a 270-degree spiral, officials said.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced" said park vice president and general manager Carrie Boldman. "It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point."

According to officials, Cedar Point is home to "some of the fastest and tallest rides on the planet." According to Six Flags, the Kingda Ka ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey currently holds the title for the "tallest coaster in the world" and the "fastest coaster in North America."