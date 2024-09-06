CDC warns of recalled eggs sold in Illinois, other Midwest states linked to Salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning regarding recalled eggs sold in Illinois and two other Midwestern states that have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak.

According to the CDC, 65 people from nine states have been sickened by the same strain of Salmonella, with 11 of those who have become ill from Illinois.

In addition to reports in the three states where the eggs were sold - Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, individuals in California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah and Virginia were also sickened from the same strain of Salmonella.

Of those who became ill, 24 people were hospitalized and no deaths have been reported, according to officials.

The CDC warned that the outbreak may be difficult to treat with commonly recommended antibiotics and could require a different antibiotic choice for those who need medication.

Laboratory testing of this strain revealed that it is resistant to both nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin, potentially necessitating different forms of treatment for those sickened.

The eggs were supplied by Milo's Poultry Farms, with the Food & Drug Administration confirming the same strain of Salmonella was found in the packing facility and hen egg laying house at Milo's Poultry Farms.

In addition to the label of "Milo's Poultry Farms," the contaminated eggs may have also been sold under the "Tony's Fresh Market" label. All eggs, sizes and expiration dates of the labels are recalled.

The CDC advises those with the recalled eggs to either throw them away or return them to the point of purchase, as well as to wash any surfaces the eggs may have touched with hot, soapy water.

Common Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms beginning anywhere from six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria.

Most people infected recover within four-to-seven days without treatment, though some people, particularly children under the age of five years, adults 65 and older and individuals with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness.

