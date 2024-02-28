CDC recommends spring COVID-19 boosters for seniors

While temperatures may be getting warmer in the coming weeks as more activities shift outdoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging seniors to get some additional protection for COVID-19 ahead of the spring.

The CDC is urging adults 65 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot this spring, adding that extra protection in the coming months would be vital ahead of an expected rise in cases during the summer.

The CDC noted that COVID-19 has seen similar peaks and valleys over the past few years, with cases of the virus peaking in both January and August.

According to NBC News, this is part of the reason why CDC advisers have adopted a different strategy from that of flu vaccination, a virus that typically only peaks in the winter.

While the CDC panel voted to recommend the boosters, the recommendation is not official until director Dr. Mandy Cohen signs off on it. The recommendation is required for health insurance companies to cover the additional dose.

The pending recommendation states that the dose should be given four months after a previous dose for healthy older adults, or three months after a prior COVID-19 infection. Those with compromised immune systems may need additional doses.

The spring booster would be the same shot that was approved last fall, which was formulated to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant. The shot is effective against the JN.1 subvariant, which is currently causing more than 96% of new infections in the United States.