CCL holder injured in Pilsen shootout Tuesday morning, Chicago police say

A concealed carry license holder was injured following an exchange of gunfire with multiple suspects in Pilsen Tuesday morning.
According to Chicago police, the 66-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with two men who were located near a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of West Cullerton just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
At some point during that altercation, an exchange of gunfire occurred, with the victim being shot in the upper right leg, according to authorities.
The suspects fled the scene in a Lexus sedan, and remain at-large according to police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The man had a CCL and was a FOID card-holder, according to Chicago police.
No further information was immediately available, and Area Three detectives are investigating.
