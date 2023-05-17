CBS calls Bears 'potential landing spot' for Quinnen Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Quinnen Williams, the New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle, doesn't seem happy in New York.

The Jets picked up Williams' fifth-year option last offseason, slating the defensive tackle to make just under $10 million this season. But the recent All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection desires a long-term contract from the Jets.

He's made cryptic moves lately via social media. He changed his Twitter biography to "Defensive Tackle for ………………." giving off the impression he could be a DT for any team in the future.

Williams also quoted a GIF of him drinking tea commenting on the Jets general manager Joe Douglas saying he's "optimistic" about agreeing on a new deal with Williams.

Amid all the mystery, CBS drew out potential trade suitors for Williams if it comes to the worst for the Jets. And the first team listed was the Chicago Bears.

"Chicago passed on selecting defensive lineman Jalen Carter at the NFL Draft and instead moved down to take offensive tackle Darnell Wright," CBS' Tyler Sullivan wrote. "They did bring aboard a couple of defensive tackles on Day 2 with Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens, but could stand to improve that piece of their defense even more."

"At just 25 years old, Williams would fit seamlessly into the Bears' young nucleus, and head coach Matt Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator, would certainly love to bring in a player of this caliber to help jumpstart their defense for 2023 and beyond. The Bears also currently have the most cap space in the NFL and could give Williams the contract he seeks."

As Sullivan said, the Bears addressed the defensive line in part by drafting Dexter Jr. and Pickens. They also added DeMarcus Walker and Andrew Billings in free agency. Dexter and Pickens, while rookies, are expected to contribute immediately.

But there's no guarantee they'll live up to those expectations.

Dexter Jr. didn't produce much in Florida. He claimed the Gators' defensive system was partially the fault for his lack of production. Over his three-year career, he recorded five sacks and 125 tackles – not exactly reputable for a second-round pick.

Pickens, similar to Dexter Jr., recorded 7.5 sacks in the SEC with South Carolina. That's over four years in college, too. The Bears' draft picks are reliant on athletic ability, displaying confidence in their ability to develop players who possess the unreachable traits of NFL players.

Remember, Matt Eberflus and the Bears have stressed the importance of the three-technique position as the "engine" in their 4-3 defensive. Williams would notch the position for the Bears long-term.

Last season, Williams recorded 12 sacks and was responsible for three turnovers. As aforementioned, he earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections for the first time in his career, along with the seventh-most votes for Defensive Player of the Year.

According to the CBS story, Williams acknowledged a Tweet about Dexter Lawrence's four-year $90 million extension. Sullivan believes Williams is searching for a similar contract value. And as he said, the Bears have the cap space to make it happen.

The question, however, remains – would the Bears be willing to cede assets to trade for him?

