Cavaliers Spoil Bulls' Home Opener, Zach LaVine's Debut With Rout

10 observations: Cavs spoil Bulls home opener, LaVine debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls' home opener Saturday night began with a thunderous crowd environment, but ended in a rout, 128-96 in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are 10 observations:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1. All eyes were on Zach LaVine, who made his season debut after missing the first two games to knee injury management (a trend the Bulls expect to continue, at least on back-to-backs, for the foreseeable future). He quelled some concerns with a strong performance.

In his first 11-minute stint, LaVine broke Evan Mobley down and assisted a cutting Nikola Vučević dunk for the first bucket of the game and hit three off the dribble jump shots, scoring 8 points, handing out 3 assists and pulling down 2 rebounds. By the half, he had 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and a handful of explosive drives.

LaVine then opened the third quarter with a shorter stint than the first (roughly four minutes) and seven in the fourth before the game got out of hand, finishing with 23 points (9-for-16 shooting, 2-for-6 from 3), 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 28 minutes.

2. LaVine's strong start was about all that went right for the Bulls in the first half, though. Without Darius Garland, who is recovering from a left eye laceration, the Cavaliers torched a Bulls defense that continues to look shoddy containing dribble penetration and contesting the 3-point line. In the first half, they shot 62.8 percent (and got as high as 71 percent in the first quarter), made 10 of 14 3-pointers and scored 15 fastbreak points.

By game's end, Cleveland was 56.5 percent from the field, 16-for-27 from 3-point range and outscored the Bulls on the fastbreak 20-6.

3. Billy Donovan's first-half rotation was, to put it diplomatically, curious. A few highlights:

Alex Caruso did not check into the game for the first time until the 1:26 mark of the first quarter — after Coby White and Javonte Green, and with Donovan Mitchell already resting following a 9 point, 3-for-3 shooting first stint.

Donovan expanded his rotation to 11 players to include six Derrick Jones Jr. minutes to open the second quarter. He scored 6 points, on a corner 3-pointer and three free throws, and grabbed a steal.

Donovan continued to lean on all-bench lineups in between the first and second quarters, as he did in the first two games, even with DeMar DeRozan, Vučević and LaVine available to stagger. The Bulls' big three checked out of the game at the 1:26 mark of the first quarter, trailing 27-23. Lineups comprised of combinations of Goran Dragić, Alex Caruso, Coby White, Jones, Andre Drummond, Javonte Green and Ayo Dosunmu took the reins until DeRozan re-entered at the 8:17 mark of the second quarter, with the Bulls trailing 51-34.

Donovan adjusted to the latter point in the second half, leaving DeRozan and then LaVine out with an all-reserve group to close the third and open the fourth, respectively.

4. The Cavaliers led 70-54 at the half and 77-61 at the 9:27 mark of the third quarter, when Donovan turned to Green over Patrick Williams with the first unit. While more went into the Bulls run than just Green — two Vučević 3-pointers, a few sublime defensive sequences by Caruso, who relieved LaVine — the springy, 6-foot-4 forward was immense. He tallied 4 points and 3 steals as the Bulls salted the Cavaliers' lead down to as few as nine points.

Cleveland, though, had an answer for every Bulls run, and the deficit never shrank beyond that.

5. Williams, meanwhile, notched 2 points, 2 rebounds and shot 1-for-4 in the minutes that mattered, although he did tack on a 3-pointer in garbage time. But, tellingly, after being subbed out early in the third, he did not check back into the game until the result was decided after being pulled early in the third quarter. Not only a third straight uninspiring outing to open the season, but one that, combined with the contributions of Green and Jones when called upon, relegated him from the second-half rotation.

Pre-garbage time, Patrick Williams played 11:24 — none after being subbed at 9:27 mark of Q3. Javonte (13:44), DJJ (16:56) each played more.



Asked about that dynamic, Billy Donovan expanded to talk about team's under-performance. Said he was searching for energy. pic.twitter.com/9C59Utp5pI — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) October 23, 2022

6. Dosunmu additionally suffering a second straight off shooting night (2-for-7) didn't do much to insulate the Bulls' top three starters. Although LaVine produced and Vučević thrived with some interior touches to the tune of 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, DeRozan had his first down night of the season, scoring 13 points on 3-for-9 shooting against a long and active Cavaliers defense. He was also ejected for drawing two technicals in the fourth.

7. After looking a strength in the first two games of the season, the Bulls also didn't get much out of their second unit outside of Green's energetic third-quarter spurt and some solid minutes from Jones, who finished with 8 points in 17 minutes. Between Dragić, White, Drummond and Caruso, the Bulls got 19 points on 7-for-22 shooting.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, got 15 points and five 3s from a vintage-looking Kevin Love, 15 points from Cedi Osman and 12 points from Robin Lopez on a flurry of arcing hook shots.

8. Mitchell kept his first quarter roll going throughout, finishing with 32 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. He entered play averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 assists and 5 rebounds in nine games against the Bulls in his career, so this is nothing new. What was is that, a few solid first half possessions aside, not even Caruso could slow him off the dribble. Neither could anyone else the Bulls threw at him.

9. The Bulls' lack of 3-point shooting is a serious issue, as we knew entering season. Following a 7-for-27 long-range shooting night against the Wizards, they missed 10 of their first 12 against Cleveland, ultimately finishing 7-for-29. They now sit 27-for-92 (29.3 percent) on the season.

10. The Bulls' crowd, as expected, was electric from the jump in the team's home opener. That carried throughout a strong start to the first quarter, in which the Bulls made five of their first six shots and jumped ahead 12-5, and re-ignited during their third quarter surge. But for large swaths of the evening, it was a relative facsimile to the two routs they suffered at home to the Milwaukee Bucks in Games 3 and 4 of their first round playoff series last season. Fans streamed for the exits around the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter, with Cleveland ahead by more than 20.

Worse, the result against a team that finished behind the Bulls in last season's standings, but many prognosticators peg to pass them this year, based on each's offseasons. Indeed, these aren't last season's Cavaliers — nor the early-season iteration of last year's Bulls.

Next up: Home for another test: The reigning Eastern Conference

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.