Vernon Hills

Fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant CAVA opens 2nd Chicago-area location in suburbs

The popular, fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant opened its first Illinois location earlier this year in Wicker Park

NBC Universal, Inc.

CAVA, a fan-favorite, fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, just opened its second Chicago-area location just outside Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, according to a release.

The restaurant, located at 890 N. Milwaukee Avenue, opened to the public Friday, according to a press release. It's the eatery's second Chicago location, following CAVA's opening in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood earlier this year.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

According to a spokesperson, the new Vernon Hills restaurant will employ 30-35 local people.

The restaurant's "Mediterranean-inspired" fast-casual cuisine features customizable bowls and pitas, with a menu that includes harissa honey chicken and spicy lamb meatballs, flavorful greens and grains, dips, spreads, dressings, and toppings and more. The restaurant also features a kid's menu, according to its website.

According to the release, CAVA's two Illinois locations are the only CAVA locations in the "upper Midwest." CAVA's other Midwestern locations include stores in Kansas and Missouri, the chain's website showed.

Niles Jun 26

$440M Golf Mill Town Center Mall redevelopment gets green light from Village of Niles

Old Orchard Mall Jun 18

Another new store opens inside Westfield Old Orchard's massive former Lord & Taylor space

Old Orchard Mall May 22

Rick Bayless opens new restaurant inside Macy's at Westfield Old Orchard Mall

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Vernon HillsChicago Restaurants
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us