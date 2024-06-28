CAVA, a fan-favorite, fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, just opened its second Chicago-area location just outside Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, according to a release.

The restaurant, located at 890 N. Milwaukee Avenue, opened to the public Friday, according to a press release. It's the eatery's second Chicago location, following CAVA's opening in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood earlier this year.

According to a spokesperson, the new Vernon Hills restaurant will employ 30-35 local people.

The restaurant's "Mediterranean-inspired" fast-casual cuisine features customizable bowls and pitas, with a menu that includes harissa honey chicken and spicy lamb meatballs, flavorful greens and grains, dips, spreads, dressings, and toppings and more. The restaurant also features a kid's menu, according to its website.

According to the release, CAVA's two Illinois locations are the only CAVA locations in the "upper Midwest." CAVA's other Midwestern locations include stores in Kansas and Missouri, the chain's website showed.