DeKalb County

Cause revealed after house ‘leveled' by DeKalb County explosion

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have made their determination on what caused an explosion that "leveled" a home in western DeKalb County earlier this week, leaving one person injured.

Police and firefighters received emergency calls at approximately 1:39 p.m. after an explosion was reported in the 5800 block of Gable Road in Earlville, according to a press release.

Officials say the home was "leveled" upon their arrival. One person was transported to an area hospital with "unknown injuries."

According to an update from the state fire marshal, the explosion was caused by the ignition of propane within the home, and the blast was ruled to be "accidental."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

DeKalb County
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us