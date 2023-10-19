Cause revealed after house ‘leveled' by DeKalb County explosion

Authorities have made their determination on what caused an explosion that "leveled" a home in western DeKalb County earlier this week, leaving one person injured.

Police and firefighters received emergency calls at approximately 1:39 p.m. after an explosion was reported in the 5800 block of Gable Road in Earlville, according to a press release.

Officials say the home was "leveled" upon their arrival. One person was transported to an area hospital with "unknown injuries."

According to an update from the state fire marshal, the explosion was caused by the ignition of propane within the home, and the blast was ruled to be "accidental."

No further information was immediately available.