Caught on Camera: Thieves Break into South Suburban Alsip Dealership, Steal 10 Luxury Cars

Police are investigating a luxury vehicle heist in the south suburbs.

Surveillance video from early Monday morning captured the burglary at Pro Cars USA in Alsip as masked men smashed their way into the family-owned dealership using a tire.

“We don’t know what to do,” said the owner, who asked to remain anonymous. “I don’t know what to say I have no words for this.”

Video shows the burglars roaming the showroom for several minutes looking for keys to the high-end vehicles.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Sometimes we have people coming in doing videos of the cars,” said the owner. “I saw the videos of these people I don’t know them.”

The owner told NBC 5 the alarm to the damaged door didn’t go off, giving the individuals time to carry out the heist.

“They walked in the back there -- that’s where we keep all our keys,” said the owner.

NBC 5 learned the thieves made two trips to steal a total of 10 luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Rolls Royce, a Porsche and a Maserati.

“Around 9:30 a.m., they came back and tried to steal another car while we were here,” said the owner. “They couldn’t take the car because the key didn’t work. Police chased them -- they couldn’t get them.”

Alsip police spotted two of the stolen vehicles later that day at 87th and the Dan Ryan. They tried to pull the vehicles over, but the suspects fled.

“It’s just very unsafe anywhere,” said the owner. “I hope they don’t come back. They should not come back.”

The owner, who immigrated to Chicago, said he build his business from the ground up eight years ago. He said he's grateful he and his employees are OK and knows they will bounce back from this.

He now hopes the people responsible can be stopped.

“They came at night, nobody was here,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense, but during the day while we’re here, they’re still coming here with guns and stuff—I mean, I don’t want myself and these guys to be in front of these people.”

Alsip police said at least one of the stolen vehicles was recovered in Chicago and is currently being processed for evidence. Investigators believe this incident is connected to several other dealerships’ burglaries in recent weeks.