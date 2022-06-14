Caterpillar Inc. to Move Global Headquarters Out of Chicago Area, Into Texas

Construction manufacturing giant Caterpillar Inc. is leaving Deerfield, IL for the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

According to a press release from the company, Caterpillar Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, will move its global headquarters from Deerfield to Irving, TX later this year.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby in a statement.

In 2017, Caterpillar moved its global headquarters from Peoria to Deerfield. The company previously planned to build a new headquarters complex in downtown Peoria, but those plans were later scrapped in favor of a move to the suburbs.

“We value our deep roots in Central Illinois, and Peoria will continue to be our hometown. The vast majority of our people will remain in this important region where we have many essential facilities and functions,” Umpleby said at the time.

In response to the company's announcement, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement, "It’s disappointing to see Caterpillar move their 240 headquarters employees out of Deerfield over the next several years when so many companies are coming in. We will continue to support the 17,400 Illinoisans who work for the company in East Peoria, Mapleton, Mossville, Pontiac and Decatur – which remains Caterpillar’s largest manufacturing plant in North America after the company’s recent expansion."

Caterpillar will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving this year, the release said.

Further details, including whether or not Deerfield employees will be relocated to Irving, weren't immediately available.