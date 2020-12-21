Catch ZooLights Free of Charge For a Final Time Monday

Lincoln Park Zoo's ZooLights is free of charge Monday for one of the last times this holiday season.

Lincoln Park Zoo announced the facility will remain open throughout December for Zoolights and close staring Jan. 4, 2021 as city guidelines do not allow the facility to open indoor buildings, which would be necessary during the colder months.

In its 26th annual event, ZooLights opened to Chicago on Nov. 20 for $5 a person. The event continues to run nearly every day starting at 4 p.m until Jan. 3, 2021.

The following five days will be free of charge for Lincoln Park ZooLights: Dec. 21 and Dec. 29.

"ZooLights will feature hundreds of luminous displays and incredible seasonal activities, all under the glow of millions of illuminated lights, plus reduced capacity admission to keep your family safe," the zoo's website reads.

The zoo said safety remains a top priority but plans to stay open and continue to host their annual ZooLights since the venue is outdoors.

"Safety measures such as limited capacity, facial covering requirements, and social distancing are in place, and Lincoln Park Zoo is confident that these measures protect staff, guests and the animals in the zoo’s care," the zoo said in a statement. "The zoo will continue to keep a close eye on City and State guidelines and respond appropriately."

Additionally, the zoo said many animals remain indoors during the winter, which provide visitors with a subpar experience.

All holiday events will have limited reservations or tickets available, the zoo said. Tickets are available at lpz.eventbrite.com.

Lincoln Park Zoo noted that Chicago can continue to connect with nature through social media channels, virtual events and education programming.